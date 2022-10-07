Parents of figure skater Namiotka say she died in July at 32

The parents of figure skater Bridget Namiotka have told USA Today that she died in July at age 32. Namiotka accused her former pairs skating partner John Coughlin of sexual abuse after he took his own life in 2019. Coughlin died after he was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Namiotka said in a Facebook post that Coughlin had abused her for two years. They skated together from 2004 to 2007, beginning when she was 14 and he was four years older. Namiotka’s parents told the newspaper the their daughter died on July 25 and had addiction issues due to the “trauma of sexual abuse.”

By The Associated Press

