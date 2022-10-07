QB Jones set to start for Giants against Packers in London

WARE, England (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after participating fully in practice on Friday. Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the London trip but didn’t receive an injury status Friday. He moved fluidly in the portion of practice open to the media. But backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out, making it likely Davis Webb will be elevated from the practice squad. Taylor is still in the concussion protocol. Webb has never thrown a pass in an NFL game, having played just once last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.