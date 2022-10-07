Rahm only 2 shots back in Spain despite frustrating round
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm’s four-footer for birdie on the final hole just missed the cup to cap a frustrating day for the home-crowd favorite at the Spanish Open. He is two shots off the lead shared by Paul Waring and Stephen Gallacher after two rounds. Rahm followed his opening round of 63 with a 3-under 68 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. A solid back nine after a slow start moved him to 10 under for the tournament and in contention going into the weekend.