Raiders face stiff test against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders defense has allowed 13 touchdowns this season, seven coming through the air. And five of them were thrown by AFC West rivals Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Denver’s Russell Wilson. Monday night the Raiders (1-3) face the division’s best quarterback in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who will provide their secondary its stiffest test of the season. With the Chiefs (3-1) and Mahomes, the Raiders are presented with numerous issues that are sure to challenge a secondary that has the slimmest margin for errors. Mahomes, who ranks seventh in the league with 1,106 yards passing, is tied for first with 11 passing touchdowns, alongside Detroit’s Jared Goff and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Associated Press

