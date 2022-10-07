Ramírez’s 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in their wild-card opener. Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak. Bieber was rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago. He allowed just three hits this time and struck out eight before being lifted in the eighth. Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save. Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and must win Game 2 on Saturday to force a decisive Game 3 Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.