Sampaoli faces tough return to Sevilla against Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli will see how much work is needed to get Sevilla back to being a force in Spain when it plays a red-hot Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The Argentine coach will face that debut just two days after he signed a contract for the remainder of this season and the next as the replacement for the fired Julen Lopetegui. Sampaoli first coached Sevilla in 2016-17 before he got out of his deal to take over Argentina for the 2018 World Cup. He now returns to a team that has only one win in 10 games overall. “I need to adapt first to my players, rather than them to me,” Sampaoli says about his lack of time to prepare.

