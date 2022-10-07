Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Casey Thompson threw a go-ahead 27-yard touchown pass to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play and Nebraska beat Rutgers 14-13. It handed the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive home loss to a Big Ten Conference opponent. Safety Myles Farmer set up the go-ahead score with an interception and return. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone. The Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) lost its third straight game.

