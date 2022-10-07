Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach and Gary Jones will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.

