Twitter to offer live look-ins throughout the MLB postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins for the first time throughout Major League Baseball’s postseason. ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of the playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts. MLB’s official account will also provide some live coverage. There isn’t a limit on how long each look-in can last. Twitter will be the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the postseason, which begins Friday with four wild-card round games.

