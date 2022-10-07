Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore set to have surgery on thumb

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore is set to have surgery on his right thumb after injuring it in practice Wednesday. The school said Friday that Whitmore will be re-evaluated in early November. The 6-foot-7 Whitmore was the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year at Archbishop Spalding High School. In June, he was the Most Outstanding Player at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in leading the United States to the title.

