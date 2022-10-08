Allen throws 3 TDs, Tarleton holds off Southern Utah 42-40

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Beau Allen threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, Donovan Banks returned an interception for a score in the fourth quarter, and Tarleton held off Southern Utah for a 42-40 victory. Banks’ pick-6 stretched the Texans’ lead to 42-27 with 4:07 remaining. Justin Miller threw an 18-yard pass to Steve Jenkins for Southern Utah with 2:34 left. The Thunderbirds then forced a three-and-out before Isaiah Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run capped a 59-yard drive with 33 seconds to play, but Miller’s pass was intercepted on the 2-point conversion attempt.

