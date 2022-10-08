Backup kicker’s field goal lifts Illini to 9-6 win over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Backup, walk-on kicker Fabrizio Pinton hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:46 to go and Matthew Bailey made a late interception to lift Illinois to a 9-6 win over Iowa, its first over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is off to its best start since a 6-0 mark in 2011. Iowa (3-3, 1-2) looked like it might escape Champaign with a dramatic win, but Riley Moss’ 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown was overturned after review when the officials determined that Illinois backup quarterback Art Sitkowski’s wrist was down before he lost the ball.

