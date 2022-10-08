Backup QB takes over after Kansas’ Daniels injured vs TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean took over at quarterback to start the second half for Kansas after Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU with an apparent injury to his right shoulder. Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left in the first half. He went to the locker room for treatment on his throwing shoulder. He was on the sideline in street clothes in the second half with his right arm in a sling. Bean threw touchdown passes on two of the Jayhawks’ first two series of the second half to take a 17-10 lead.