Díaz solo stunner helps AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Brahim Díaz scored a stunning solo goal to help defending champion AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A. Díaz made his mark nine minutes after the break when he netted after racing forward from inside his own half. Fikayo Tomori had given Milan the lead on the stroke of halftime with only his second league goal for the club. Milan moved level on points at the top of the table with Atalanta and Napoli. They play on Sunday. Juventus slipped to eighth after Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 2-1. Edin Džeko scored twice in that game to take his tally to 101 Serie A goals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.