Eastern Michigan rolls past Western Michigan 45-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Powell threw for three touchdowns, Samson Evans ran for three and Jose Ramirez set an Eastern Michigan record for sacks as the Eagles rolled to a 45-23 win over Western Michigan. Ramirez had four of the seven sacks by the defense, which held Western to 91 yards on the ground, just one more yard than Samson had. Powell as 20 of 30 for 293 yards and Lassiter, a junior college transfer, had his first 100-yard game, getting 104 on six catches. Jack Salopek threw for two touchdowns for the Broncos but was just 15 of 40 for 208 yards.

