Elon wins 5th straight, 27-10 over Towson

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for another score in Elon’s 27-10 victory over Towson. Skyler Davis made a 48-yard field goal with 7:54 left in the fourth quarter to give Elon a 20-10 lead. Less than a minute later, Marcus Hillman forced a Towson fumble and McKay connected with Bryson Daughtry for a 31-yard touchdown. Jackson Parham had 152 receiving yards on seven catches and Daughtry added 96 yards for Elon (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which has won five straight games. Davis broke Elon’s career field goal record with his 60th going for 51 yards. Towson turned it over four times and was held to 226 total yards.

