CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames say coach Darryl Sutter now has a multiyear contract extension. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the postseason. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021.

