Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely. Coach Steve Kerr says its a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State’s season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away.

