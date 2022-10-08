Louisville to be without Cunningham in visit to Virginia
By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Louisville will be without dual-threat starting quarterback Malik Cunningham for its game at Virginia. He remains in the concussion protocol after taking a hit in last week’s loss to Boston College. The fifth-year senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game on the sideline. He was removed for one play in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head from BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell, who was penalized for targeting. Cunningham played two more series before being replaced by Brock Domann. Cunningham did not make the trip to Virginia.