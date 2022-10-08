Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for further evaluation during Saturday’s game at Indiana. It was unclear what happened to Hart, who went to the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the first quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and many dropped to one knee as several coaches stood over Hart while he was trainers tended to him. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.