No. 15 Wake Forest rushes past Army, 45-10

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Turner had two of No. 15 Wake Forest’s four rushing touchdowns in a 45-10 victory over Army on Saturday night. The Demon Deacons (5-1) put on an early clinic in rushing offense against an Army team that favors an all-out running attack. Justice Ellison led Wake Forest running backs with 96 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass on his way to 246 yards on 13-for-19 passing. Wake Forest, which won for the second week in a row following a double-overtime loss to Clemson, compiled 94 first-quarter rushing yards while claiming a 14-0 lead. The Demon Deacons finished with 267 yards rushing.Army (1-4) lost in its lone road game across a two-month stretch on the schedule.

