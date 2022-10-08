Notre Dame takes down No. 16 BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Pyne was 22 of 28 for 262 yards with three touchdowns, Michael Mayer hauled in 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores and Notre Dame defeated No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 on Saturday night. The game was the 11th edition of Notre Dame’s annual Shamrock Series and marked the first time the Irish faced a fellow FBS Independent since a 44-6 victory over Army in 2016. Notre Dame won its third straight game since opening the season 0-2 after losses at Ohio State and at home to Marshall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.