Peasley rallies Wyoming to 27-14 victory over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes to Treyton Welch and Cameron Stone settled things for Wyoming when he returned an interception 38 yards for a score in the final minute of the Cowboys’ 27-14 victory over New Mexico. Wyoming (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) led 20-14 when Stone intercepted a Justin Holaday pass on third-and-15 at the New Mexico 45-yard line. New Mexico (2-4, 0-3) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on short touchdown runs by Miles Kendrick and Holaday. Welch hit Peasley for a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Wyoming trailed 14-7 at halftime.

