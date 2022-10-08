Pulisic scores as Chelsea beats Wolves 3-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic made the most of a rare start by scoring in a 3-0 win for Chelsea over Wolverhampton to cap a good week for new manager Graham Potter. The American forward was handed just his second English Premier League start this season and made it 2-0 with a delicate chip in the 49th minute at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz headed home a cross from Mason Mount on the stroke of halftime after Chelsea dominated the opening period. Armando Broja added the third in the 89th for his first Chelsea goal. Wolves are without a manager after Bruno Lage’s sacking and fell to a third straight loss.

