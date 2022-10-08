Reports: Nadal’s wife gives birth to baby boy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish media is reporting the wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple’s first child. The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media say Mery Perelló, Nadal’s wife, has given birth to a baby boy. Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years. Nadal’s public relations firm says it would not comment on his personal affairs, when asked by The Associated Press. The 36-year-old Nadal has won a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles.

