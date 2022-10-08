Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded after conducting a joint investigation. As a result, the parties agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol, adding the term “ataxia,” to the mandatory “no-go” symptoms. In the release, the parties defined ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”

