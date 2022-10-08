Rourke, Bangura help lead Ohio to 55-34 win over Akron

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34. Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game’s first points and a lead the Bobcats would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Ohio led 28-13 at halftime. Akron got within seven on Clyde Price III’s 4-yard run but Ohio followed with three third-quarter touchdowns.

