Sacramento State 5-0 for first time, routs N. Colorado 55-7

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Skattebo ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, Jake Dunniway threw a pair of touchdown passes, and Sacramento State routed Northern Colorado 55-7. Fourth-ranked Sacramento State (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) is off to a program best 5-0 start and is the only FCS team to not trail in a game this season. Marcus Fulcher had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 4-yarder midway through the second as the Hornets built a 24-0 halftime lead. Elijah Dotson had a 2-yard touchdown run for Northern Colorado (2-4, 1-2).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.