Sayin powers Pennsylvania to 59-28 romp over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiden Sayin threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Pennsylvania pulled away in the third quarter to post a 59-28 victory over Georgetown. Sayin connected with Malone Howley for a 9-yard touchdown before hitting Justin Cayenne for a 26-yard score and Pennsylvania (4-0) grabbed a 17-7 lead after one quarter. Sayin and Sterling Stokes hooked up for a 7-yard touchdown to push the Quakers’ lead to 24-7 just 5 seconds into the second quarter.

