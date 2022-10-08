UConn wins second straight, downs FIU 33-12

MIAMI (AP) — Devontae Houston ran for 135 yards on 12 carries and Victor Rosa scored a pair of touchdowns and UConn thumped Florida International 33-12 for the Huskies’ second straight win. The Huskies hadn’t won consecutive contests since the 2017 season when they beat Temple 28-24 on Oct. 14 and Tulsa, 20-14, on Oct. 21. Last week they rallied to beat Fresno State 19-14. Lexington Joseph ran for 103 yards on seven carries and one touchdown for the Panthers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.