Xabi Alonso celebrates record 4-0 win on Leverkusen debut
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso has steered Bayer Leverkusen to just its second Bundesliga win of the season by 4-0 against visiting Schalke in his top-level coaching debut. Moussa Diaby scored one goal and set up two more for Leverkusen to move out of the relegation zone. It was their first league win since the end of August. Former midfielder Alonso was appointed on Wednesday when Leverkusen fired Gerardo Seoane. Bochum has won its first game of the season by 3-0 at home over Eintracht Frankfurt. Mainz held Leipzig to 1-1 and Wolfsburg drew at Augsburg 1-1.