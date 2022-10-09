AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells the AP the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the Falcons for Jones. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is contingent on the 27-year-old Jones passing a physical. Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder made the Pro Bowl in 2017. On Sunday, the Browns were beaten 30-28 by the Los Angeles Chargers, who gained 238 yards rushing after entering the game ranked last in the NFL.

