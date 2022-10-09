Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating D.C. United 5-2. Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face New York Red Bulls in the opening round. Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the sixth minute then Brenner scored all three of his goals before halftime. Cincinnati led 4-1 at the break. Brandon Vázquez scored in the second half. Brenner has three hat tricks among his 18 goals this season. Acosta had one assist, increasing his league-leading total to 19.

