Canada’s Davies sustains cranial bruise playing for Bayern

Canadian star Alphonso Davies sustained a cranial bruise while taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich said the 21-year-old, the star of Canada’s national team, was “feeling good in the circumstances” but sat out training. The club said the bruise was revealed by medical scans. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had cited a suspected concussion after the game. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute Saturday while challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball.

By The Associated Press

