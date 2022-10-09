Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach’s gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York’s kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers to escape with a win Staley tried to give away. With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left. Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but he couldn’t convert.

