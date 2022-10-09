Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22. Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive. The Vikings are 4-1 and alone in first place in the NFC North. Justin Jefferson finished with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and two scores for the Vikings. Justin Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters for the Bears. They are 2-3.

