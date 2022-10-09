Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in the playoffs

With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned as teams scrambled to make the postseason. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Orlando City, Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake also earned spots. The Portland Timbers, who went to the MLS Cup final last season, were eliminated. And Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar claimed the Golden Boot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.