FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024. Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and did so again in the Nations League last month. Group C also includes Ukraine, beaten by England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

