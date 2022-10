TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test. Tiafoe had come into the final on the back of winning 13 straight singles tiebreakers, but Fritz dominated the final with his aggressive hitting.

