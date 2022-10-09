Hoosiers fire offensive line coach after another poor game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller. The rare midseason move comes one day after the Hoosiers rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan. Former Indiana player Rod Carey will replace Hiller for the rest of this season. Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season’s dismal 2-10 mark