Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after what many observed to be a typical sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett wrapped up Brady from behind on third down and spun him to the ground. The tackle was similar in style to the one that injured Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but not nearly as violent. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe declared on Twitter “that was not roughing the passer,” reflecting reactions from many in the sport.

