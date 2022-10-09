Jets run past Dolphins 40-17, snap 12-game skid vs. AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York got a safety on Miami’s first offensive play, Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents. Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios also ran for scores to help the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017. The Dolphins lost another quarterback to injury when Teddy Bridgewater was hit on a blitz as he was about to throw on Miami’s first play from scrimmage. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety.

