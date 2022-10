LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has fired coach Peter Bosz after his team racked up only one point in its last five French league games. The club said Laurent Blanc will replace Bosz on a two-year contract starting on Monday. Blanc led Bordeaux to the league title in 2009 before guiding Paris Saint-Germain to three straight league titles from 2014 to 2016.

