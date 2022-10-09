Mayden, Browning help San Diego St. beat Hawaii 16-14

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jack Browning kicked three field goals, including the go-ahead 26-yarder with 7 seconds to play, and San Diego State beat Hawaii 16-14. Dedrick Parson scored on a 22-yard run to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive and give give Hawaii its first lead of the game at 14-13 with 1:19 to play and, after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Aztecs took possession at their own 35. Jalen Mayden was 5-for-5 passing for 50 yards as San Diego State quickly moved to the Hawaii 7 and then called timeout to set up for Browning’s winner. Zion Bowings had nine receptions for 108 yards — including a 66-yard TD — for Hawaii.

