Robinson plays for Commanders 6 weeks since getting shot
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders six weeks to the day after being shot in an attempted robbery. Robinson practiced Wednesday and was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday. The rookie running back was the last player introduced before the Commanders’ game against Tennessee. Robinson was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 in Washington. The third-round pick out of Alabama was expected to be the team’s starting running back after an impressive training camp and preseason.