Saka’s goals keep Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka’s two goals including a penalty kept Arsenal at the top of the Premier League in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool. Saka stepped up and coolly converted his spot kick after Liverpool midfielder Thiago ran his studs down Gabriel Jesus’ calf. The penalty put Arsenal ahead for the third and final time in Sunday’s match. The result means Arsenal remains in first place with 24 points. It’s a point ahead of Manchester City. Liverpool is 14 points off the top in 10th place. That is putting further pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp as his team has failed to impress this season.

