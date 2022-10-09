Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter. The Ravens fell behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow’s 1-yard sneak with 1:58 remaining, but they could feel confident because they only needed a field goal. Tucker’s game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. Baltimore squandered a 10-point lead but recovered as Cincinnati fell to 2-3. The Ravens are 3-2.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.