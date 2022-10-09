Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had his ears searched by an umpire for illegal sticky substances at the behest of Mets manager Buck Showalter in the sixth inning of San Diego’s 6-0 win in the decisive Game 3 of their NL wild-card series. Musgrove was working on a one-hitter with a 4-0 lead, and the spin rate was up on all six of his pitches. After Showalter came out on the field, crew chief Alfonso Marquez went to the mound, felt both of Musgrove’s ears and searched his cap and glove. Fans yelled “Cheater!” at Musgrove, whose 2017 Houston Astros were found by MLB to have stolen signs.

