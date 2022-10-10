Dolphins’ Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL’s revised concussion rules. Starter Tua Tagovailoa is still in the concussion protocol and is not ready to return to football activities, according to coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel also did not commit to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson as the Dolphins starter Sunday against the Vikings.

