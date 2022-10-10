Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team says Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. Cleveland will open the AL Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees after the Guardians’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. The team will replace the 25-year-old Sandlin on the ALDS roster before Tuesday’s 10 a.m. deadline.